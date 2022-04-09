Chivea calls on Ja Gov't

PHILADELPHIA-BASED dancehall singjay Chivea is urging the Government to make Jamaica a safer place for its citizens and foreigners alike.

His call comes after the entertainment fraternity was plunged into shock with the killing of Donald “Tabby” Shaw, lead vocalist of the Mighty Diamonds, on March 29, 2022. Shaw was 67 years old.

Jamaica is one of the countries with the highest homicide rates. Last year ended with 1, 463 murders.

Chivea Brown — born in Linstead, St Catherine —migrated to Philadelphia US in 2008.

He has released several songs including Massah, Love Di Girls Dem, Trust, and Pon Di Side.

The singjay is currently in South Africa promoting his songs and aiming to increase his fanbase.

Formed in the late 1960s, The Mighty Diamonds is known for songs including I Need a Roof, Pass The Kutchie, Right Time, and Heads of Government.