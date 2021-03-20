Chris Gayle 'wacks it' on new single

WEST Indies cricketer-turned-recording artiste Chris “Universe Boss” Gayle is showing off his dance moves with his latest project Wack we a Wack.

The single and video were officially released on Friday.

“We wanted a high-energy dancing song that the people can move to and once we created the hook Wack we a Wack, everything else just came together nicely, “ said Gayle.

The Wack we a Wack single was written by Gayle and his team, Camar “Flava” Doyles and Georvin Briscoe, at Triple Century Records.

“There are persons around you that aren't happy for you, they are just there to use you and we don't want no bad vibes or negative energy around us. Who not adding value to your life we a wack off the link,” Gayle added.

The fun high-energy visual also shows Gayle participating in the Wack We a Wack dance move and he believes this too will catch on. Gayle also sees his new found platform as an opportunity to share more with his fans and connect with them even more than he currently does as an award-winning sports personality.

He is currently working on sharing a lot more music with the public since he has been so warmly received as a bonafide recording artiste.

Wack We a Wack is the second single from Gayle's upcoming yet-to-be-titled EP, the first single, called Blessings, was released in February.