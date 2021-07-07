Chris hopes to find int'l success

Music executive/record producer Robert Livingston has scored international success with the likes of Super Cat and Shaggy. He is hoping for similar results with singer Christopher Martin.

Martin's latest single, a ballad titled You'll Never Find, is produced by Livingston.

“Robert Livingston is the brains behind the instrumental and the direction of the song. It's a whole effort on the part of properly producing this song. And I feel like the end result is just awesome,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer.

The singer said he has always aspired to break into new markets.

“Tapping into new territory definitely. Me look different, me whole vibe is different,” he said. “When you know say a kinda blessing a come your way in such a big way, you have to prepare yourself. We give thanks, the whole reception to this song has been amazing... It's awesome for me to feel that kind of energy.”

Martin is confident Livingston will help take his career to the next level.

“He's [Livingston] done it on an international level. Who better to take advice from? I do listen very keenly; a mi general dat. This space here at Big Yard/Scikron Entertainment has been my base. I love how excited he is about music, because it makes you want to do awesome stuff musically,” said Martin.

According to the singer, You'll Never Find, which features musician Shawn Antoine, is magic in the making.

“The song is a taste of the direction of the bigger cake that Chris Martin will be issuing out to people. It's going to bring new fans and excite the existing ones. We made a change for the better,” he said. “This is a huge move, and with You'll Never Find, you'll understand the type of lane that I am in.”

Martin shot to fame in 2005 when, at 18 years old, he won the second season of Digicel Rising Stars. He released hits including Giving It, Take My Wings, Mama, Big Deal, and Cheaters Prayer.

In 2013, he signed with VP Records. The label released his EP Stepping Razor in 2015 as well as two full-length projects Big Deal (2017) and 2019's And Then which topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.