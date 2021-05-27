Chris Thomas pleads for woman

DESPITE migrating to the United States from Jamaica nearly three decades ago, Chris Thomas has always kept abreast of the news in his homeland. The producer/promoter is particularly concerned about the recent spate of female murders.

His concern is shared in his debut single Right To Say No, which was co-produced by his I W A A D Music LLC and Outfytt Boss labels.

“Seeing a sad repeat of violence against women ending in either rape or murder influenced my latest song and video. If you listen keenly to the song... it's from a Jamaican perspective; every woman has the right to say no,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is a very important song because it speaks to how our men treat women in society. They [women] suffer and many are ashame to either report the abuse to the police or tell their friends,” he continued.

Right To Say No was released on The Space Dem rhythm and was released on April 6.

A 2018 United Nations survey revealed that one in four women in Jamaica experience intimate partner violence.

In recent times, there has been an uptick in female killings. Khanice Jackson, 20, was allegedly killed by a 50-year-old mechanic who offered her a lift in Portmore, St Catherine.

Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins's body was found dumped in a shallow grave in Clarendon. The educator's motor vehicle was found in Bellas Gate, St Catherine, on Saturday, April 3, after two men attempted to sell it. The men engaged police in a shoot-out and one was subsequently killed, while the other escaped.

The recent spate of violence has prompted Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of gender affairs, to call for stronger legislation to deter offenders.

Born in Richmond Park, Kingston, Chris Thomas relocated to Tryall Heights in St Catherine and went to live with his grandparents after his mom migrated to the States.

“This was the community which first gave me the opportunity to discover my musical roots. I became a member of the Tryall Heights Police Youth Club and, as part of my duties, began organising events to raise funds for various projects. The result was not only a sense of satisfaction but discipline and links with various artistes, including Beenie Man.

He migrated to join his mother in the US in 1994. He began organising stage shows in New York with acts, including Bunny Wailer, dancehall queen Carlene, and G Maffiah. He formed Powermix Records and Entertainment Group in 2000 and began producing for acts, including Luciano and Elephant Man.

His rhythm projects include Luv Flow, Genuine Love, and Reggae Party.