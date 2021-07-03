Chronic Law solves cold case

AFTER losing his brother in a motor vehicle crash on New Year's Eve 2019, emerging producer Cold Case pledged he would always honour his sibling's memory. He feels Cold World by Chronic Law struck that chord.

“When I heard the song, I just knew. It spoke to me in a deep way and brought back a lot of memories of my brother, that is why I dedicate this track to celebrate his life and memory. We live in a cold world for real,” said Cold Case.

Cold World was released yesterday on the Cold Case Records label.

The single sums up the pain and absence felt in the wake of a loved one's passing.

Cold Case is carving out his space in dancehall music production circles. He is known for songs such as Cold Dews, Cold Heart, Cold Stories, and Likkle Bit A Man by Jahvillani.

Chronic Law has emerged as one of the leading voices of his generation. A member of the 6ixx fraternity, he has amassed a string of hit releases including Bless Me and Hillside.

He is one of dancehall's most streamed artistes, and he has racked up a whopping 46.4 million views on his songs in 2020, according to data from YouTube's Music Charts & Insights.