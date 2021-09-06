Chronixx pulls plug on Labour Day gig

FANS of reggae singer Chronixx will not get to see him perform at the Labour Day concert today, dubbed Chronixx Live in Brooklyn, due to its cancellation.

It was slated for the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner.

The singer made the announcement in an Instagram post to his 893,000 followers.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, our September 6th concert at the Brooklyn Mirage has been cancelled. We appreciate everyone who bought tickets and made plans to attend. Thank you for always showing love,” the statement read.

He captioned the post with, “Massive love to my family all over the world, and especially the family in NYC. The Almighty is carrying us through.”

No cause was given for the cancellation.

Meanwhile, some fans have expressed disappointment at the news.

“My likkle earth strong plans mash up. Bless up same way. A so it go,” BrookeLynn Walker wrote under the artiste's post.

Monique Gibbes added, “I was looking forward to this concert, but I understand. Blessings and love same way.”

“This is the only show I was looking forward to. Keep the vibes high by any means necessary,” Adjante Rashad wrote.

The age requirement for the event was at least 21 years old, and interested patrons had to e-mail reservations@avant-gardner.com to book a ticket.

Before the cancellation, the Avant Gardner website noted that the concert was an outdoor event and, more importantly, that proof of vaccination would not be required for entry. They added that this was subject to change, pending any additional guidelines from the city or health officials.

Chronixx, whose real name is Jamar McNaughton, is considered the leader of reggae's so-called roots revival. His hit songs include Smile, Skankin Sweet, Here Comes Trouble, and Likes.

His 2017 debut album Chronology topped the Billboard reggae table, and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Reggae Album.