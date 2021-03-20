Chubb Star carving out his niche

On-the-rise producer Chubb Star is carving out a reputation for his soulful reggae-infused rhythms and an uncanny ability to create hit songs that resonate with a young audience.

The producer has raised eyebrows with the high production qualities of his current radio hit, Mama, sung by reggae artiste Mojo Herb.

The song — which has been receiving radio rotation — is part of the Choice rhythm project, which includes Beenie Man's Money Language, Intense's Strength, and Quada's Rum and Boom.

He hopes to ignite a new era of creative experimentation while remaining true to dancehall and reggae roots.

“I try to be different, I bring my personality to it. I listen different genres like Usher, Chris Brown and infuse with reggaeton and reggae and Afrobeats to come up with new sounds and a new forms of expression. But whatever I do, reggae and dancehall must be in it cause that is the root and the foundation,” said the producer, whose real name is Nackia Garwood.

He did all the production on Nature's new reggae one drop-influenced album, Revolution Choice, which will be released in May. He is in the process of compiling Mojo Herb's debut album, Another Level.

The 36-year-old producer grew up in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, where he attended Petersfield High School. He started to play sound systems at a tender age and he soon developed a mastery of remixing.

Chubb Star went on to further his education and skill development at Kenilworth Heart Academy in Sandy Bay, Hanover, where he studied information technology. After graduating, he gained employment at Vybz FM radio station in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland and worked as a production engineer/disc jockey for seven years.

After resigning from Vybz FM, he decided to become self-employed while teaching himself the skill of mixing and mastering by watching videos on YouTube.

He then became an employee of Black Blunt System in Negril and then in the early 2000s, he became an employee at Choicemovement Sound System where he mixed songs on rhythms and made beats.

In 2011, he produced a song called Make Dough for Timmi Burrell.

The owner of Choice Movement Sound System, Collin “Fada Choice” Johnson, saw his potential and decided to open a recording studio in Negril. Now, he is the resident engineer at the Ambassador of Choice Studio in Negril.

His musical inspirations include Jay Crazie, Bobby Digital, Don Corleon, Andrew Thomas and Jah Wayne.