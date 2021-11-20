CJTheChemist gives back

POPULAR dancehall producer CJTheChemist has come up with his own formula to give back to his community of Manley Meadows in Kingston. Last month the community centre in the area was gifted a brand new play area, thanks to him.

“Well, from ever since I know myself, I always try create a positive impact on people and try to uplift them. so mi just feel giving back to my community is a way I could do that on a wider scale and not just a one individual,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Children within the area now have access to a swing set, monkey bar, and two see-saws. He revealed that funding came from profits made from his work.

“Being self-employed [and] owning my own recording studio, I'm able to allocate some of my earnings at times to help out,” he said.

CJTheChemist, who is now based in New York, is responsible for the 1Matik Riddim which spawned multiple hits including the title track by Govana, Poison by Intence, Ghost Town (Iwaata), Murda We Do (Versi and Tallis DNB), Where I'm From (Rytikal), Gvnman Shift (Skeng), Testimony (Roshawny BadG), Asset (Kyodi), 9X (Dee Dre), Walk & Live (Shane O), and Nuh Like War (10Tik).

He says his success is what inspired him to participate in outreach programmes, and charges other artistes and producers to do the same.

“We all should give back in any way we can because if it wasn't for the community and the energy of the people in it, we wouldn't get most of the inspirations we [get to] put in the music. Most times the community we come from is our first fan base,” the Vauxhall High School past student said.

His last visit to Jamaica was in October.

CJTheChemist added that more altruistic plans are in the pipeline.

“More plans in the making to do more for the community in the future,” he told the Observer.

CJTheChemist, whose given name is Steve Rowe, has worked with other top acts such as Aidonia, Govana, Spice, Elephant Man, Chino McGregor, Vanessa Bling, Spice, Konshens, Tommy Lee Sparta, HoodCelebrityy, and Afrobeat star Stone Bwoy.

His other rhythm projects include Love Touch, which yielded Govana's Bring It Come, Aidonia's U Alone and Chino McGregor's Rescue; as well as the Mad Sitar, which had songs Round And Round by Razor B, Esco's Bad It Up, and Wuk Yuh Body by Lia.