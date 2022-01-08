Clean start for Quada

Quada is hoping to send a message to fellow entertainers about the value in clean music with his latest track Di Vibes.

“I want this song to be an example to my fellow Jamaican artistes of how powerful we are without profanity or clout. Also, I pray this song changes lives along the way wherever it's played. The world loves Jamaica, so [I] pray it's another anthem for our culture and way of life on a worldwide scale. It's being received well so far. It can only get better,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on December 18, Di Vibes was produced by Canada-based producer Blair Mercer. The accompanying music video, which was officially released with the track, was shot in Portland by Lagikz VisualZ. It has 84,000 views so far.

Quada was formerly a member of Popcaan's Unruly Camp. He has since made the move to branch out and is now the CEO of his WellBad Ent label.

His current focus is a career reset, starting a new chapter not only as an artiste but in his life as well.

“I am working on a better version of myself; a calm person, business minded, and an improved individual. I am exercising, not drinking or smoking, a more level-headed person. I'm giving back more, doing humanitarian work, things like that,” he said.

Quada, whose given name is Shacquelle Clarke, hails from Bull Bay in Portland. His other tracks include Hail, Celebration, and More Money More Life.

The deejay believes he has unique qualities that make him outstanding in the diverse industry.

“Quada stands out because all I do is good music, no clout, no drama…I'm constantly improving and re-evaluating my craft daily. That's Quada. Quite unusual applicable dancehall artistry — that's what I bring to the table everytime my name is mentioned,” he continued.

He has very high hopes for 2022.

“I hope to gain more attention internationally. I also want to inherit more achievements for team and Jamaica in general, globally. Also, establishing my company WellBad Entertainment as a force to be reckoned with and win a Grammy,” he told the Observer.