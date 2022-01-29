Clean up your acts!

Macka Diamond is clapping back at Minister Marion Hall for criticising Ishawna, Shenseea, and Jada Kingdom for spewing raunchy lyrics.

“Jada Kingdom is weak? What did you expect from a Jada Kingdom? She's a young child. She just come in. When you were young when you just started music. You were young... Sumfest had to ban you,” Diamond said during an Instagram live on Thursday.

The statement came just hours after the former queen of dancehall held a three-hour Facebook sermon on Sunday, January 23, expressing concern that the young artistes were in a “race to hell.”

“I am sharing this live today because I want Spice to see it; I want Ishawna to see it; I want – what's the other name? Jada Kingdom. I want you all to see this because you are all selling yourselves short and you are going to hell if you don't turn around. I am telling you that because I was you. And it's disgusting and you need to stop,” she said. “And I don't know if you have a heart like mine, or you have conscience… we all make mistakes and sometimes I believe even you Shenseea when I look at you, you're so beautiful. I made some bad mistakes then, you know.”

“There is another one – Spice, you need to relax. I know you; you were living with me at one point and the way you will fight for things, you will go to hell to get it. I know you. And I just wanna reach out to you this morning and I don't care how you take it… I'm just here to talk to you, because of who I was. I am still not perfect. I still made wrong choices; I choose wrong men…,” she continued.

Hall's comments came after the release of Shenseea's controversial song titled Lick and its accompanying music video.

“I want to reach you because the God I know, he speaks and the God I know touch hearts. And if you say you know God, and you call his name, and you never hear his voice yet, I want you to really seek him because, baby girl, Shenseea, when I look at you I saw something popping up, and baby girl when I saw you, you look helpless. It's like you doing forced labour. You too beautiful. Oh God of glory; come on now sweetheart. Your mom passed recently — I don't mean to bring her up, but I don't think she would be happy. Please turn.You are my sisters. Turn, turn, turn, turn, turn in Jesus name,” the now gospel singer continued.

Minister Hall was born in Galina, St Mary. She had her first local hit in the early 1990s with If Him Lef, followed by Find a Good Man. In August 1994 she released her first album entitled Lover Girl. However, by the mid-1990s she recorded more conscious songs like Condom and No Less Than a Woman.

She converted to Christianity in 2015 and has been walking the “straight and narrow” since.