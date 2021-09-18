Cleous Young is booked for adventure

THERE'S no playbook for living in a pandemic, but children's book author Cleous “GloWry” Young believes that ideas can change the world and he became obsessed with the idea of how connected the world is, and that no one is safe unless all people are safe.

That is one of the reasons why after recently releasing his book, The Airport Adventure, he wasn't fixated on book sales and numbers.

“I believe that ideas can make people's lives better, and I want to echo the message across the world, teaching people how to be safe in a pandemic. With some of these tips set out in the book, people can live with a lower level of risk until we get the virus under control,” said the former fourth-grade math teacher.

Philadelphia-based Young sees safety from a different point of view, especially in a time of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Safety is more than airport travellers observing the three Ws: Wash or sanitise your hands frequently; Wear a mask; and, Watch your distance from others at all times.

“The airport is connected to the entire world, how the airport takes you from an old place to a new destination, we have to go to a new destination in our minds. The pandemic affected everyone whether rich or poor, black or white, you can't be safe by yourself, but instead, safe with everyone around you...this pandemic shows how unhealthy the world is, a startling reflection of how unsafe we are in the world today,” he reasoned.

Young is a specialist in cultivating activities, presentations, experiments, and dialogues to bring out the best in people. He came up with an innovative idea which he dubbed 'book-tasting' events which afforded him the opportunity to meet people and share his ideas. He also paired each book with a magazine, what he called a LiVe Safely Book-A-Zine .

He knew he was on to something when 20 to 30 people showed up for his 'book-tasting' events.

“I did book-tasting events in three regions in Philadelphia, and the feedback was consistent, it was working. I wanted to make the safety steps in the book a part of people's lives and the events gave the chance to show people how they are and how they are unsafe with each other, and how to aviate over that, plug in your navigation system, study and understand obstacle so you can become the best version of yourself,” he said.

Young is the founder and president of The TEB-IT Foundation, a non-profit group that specialises in delivering universal safety tips.

He is a specialist when it comes to 'educing' his audience, and he wants to bring that expertise to Jamaican audiences.

“A book can change people's lives, present knowledge, and if you utilise the book or its concepts, it can take your life to a whole new destination. As a Jamaican, you have to ask yourself: How can you make the ideas in the book applicable to your lives when it comes to safety?” he said.

The word educer is derived from the etymology of the word education, which means to 'draw out' in layman's terms.

Young migrated from St Thomas, Jamaica, in 1994, and has spent most of his life in the United States with frequent trips returning to Jamaica to reconnect with his roots. He earned magna cum laude degrees in computer technology and human services and psychology, and is the author of 10 children's books, including The Prophetic Artist, The Mountain of Miracles, Do Your Best, and The Four Fisherwomen.