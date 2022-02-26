Cleous Young wants more mental awareness

Jamaican-born , US-based author Cleous Young believes, given their influence, entertainers could lead the charge in promoting mental wellness.

“Mental wellness should be a priority in Jamaica, especially given during this novel coronavirus pandemic. It could also help in the way we relate and treat these people,” he said.

Young said the idea came about following the positive response to his recently released book, Airport Adventure.

Reviews of the book have been positive.

Reverend Sharon Dale, a Jamaican pastor and guidance counsellor, gave it thumbs up.

“I have read his book, Airport Adventure, and its really exciting. I just couldn't put it down until the end. It is really children-friendly and the characters are so alive,” she said.

Since the start of the year Young has been kept busy doing presentations of his works and other related topics.

On January 8, 2022 Young was one of the speakers at the Business Book Camp in Connecticut, US. The topic being 'New Destination Take Me There.'

Young, who grew up in Morant Bay, St Thomas, attended Morant Bay High before migrating to US in 1994. He has written several books, including The Prophetic Artist, Do Your Best, The Four Fisher Women, and The Mountain Miracles.