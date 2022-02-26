Cleous Young wants more mental awareness

Cleous Young wants more mental awarenessSaturday, February 26, 2022
|
Jamaican-born , US-based author Cleous Young believes, given their influence, entertainers could lead the charge in promoting mental wellness.
“Mental wellness should be a priority in Jamaica, especially given during this novel coronavirus pandemic. It could also help in the way we relate and treat these people,” he said.
Young said the idea came about following the positive response to his recently released book, Airport Adventure.
Reviews of the book have been positive.
Reverend Sharon Dale, a Jamaican pastor and guidance counsellor, gave it thumbs up.
“I have read his book, Airport Adventure, and its really exciting. I just couldn't put it down until the end. It is really children-friendly and the characters are so alive,” she said.
Since the start of the year Young has been kept busy doing presentations of his works and other related topics.
On January 8, 2022 Young was one of the speakers at the Business Book Camp in Connecticut, US. The topic being 'New Destination Take Me There.'
Young, who grew up in Morant Bay, St Thomas, attended Morant Bay High before migrating to US in 1994. He has written several books, including The Prophetic Artist, Do Your Best, The Four Fisher Women, and The Mountain Miracles.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy