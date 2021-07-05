Cliff hails Festival Song contest

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its series of stories on the Jamaica Festival Song Competition which is marking its 55th anniversary milestone.

LEGENDARY reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is lauding the Jamaica Festival Song Competition for its longevity. The contest is, this year, celebrating it's 55th anniversary.

“The Festival Song Competition is a good thing. It opened a way for a lot of artistes, because it gave automatic airplay, especially if the song is good, like when Toots won with Bam Bam. That was a big one. So too was Eric Donaldson's Cherry Oh Baby,” Cliff, 76, told the Jamaica Observer. “I personally never entered it, but I saw where it guaranteed immense exposure for artistes who did.”

Toots refers to Toots Hibbert, former lead singer of The Maytals. The group won the inaugural staging in 1966 with Bam Bam, as well with Sweet & Dandy (1969) and with Pomps and Pride (1972).

Hibbert, 77, died on September 11, 2020 of COVID-19 complications.

Donaldson is a seven-time winner of the long-running contest. In addition to Cherry Oh Baby (1971), his other winning entries were Sweet Jamaica (1977), Land of My Birth (1978), Proud to Be Jamaica (1984), Big It Up (1993), Join de Line (1995), and Peace and Love (1997).

Land of My Birth is regarded as Jamaica's unofficial anthem, while Cherry Oh Baby still enjoys huge popularity.

This year, 12 contestants are vying for the prestigious title. They include contemporary acts: singjay I-Octane ( Land We Love — 1-876-444-7707); singjay Lutan Fyah ( Jah Mek Yah — 1-876-444-7706); deejay Stacious ( Jamaican Spirit — 1-876-444-7705); 2011 winner Everton Pessoa ( Celebration - Wet Sugar — 1-876-444-7702); Althea Hewitt ( Jamaica Nice — 1-876-444-7703); and popular band Fab 5 ( Unwind — 1-876-444-7712).

Other acts are: Kimiela “Candy” Isaacs ( Birthday Bash Ja —1-876-444-7701); DB ( Love Jamaica My Land — 1876-444-7708); Father Reece ( Jamaicans Talawah — 1-876-444-7704); Tamo J ( Real Talk - Jam Rock — 1-876-444-7709); Reggae Maxx ( Sweet Jamaica — 1-876-444-7711); and, Dez-I Boyd ( Rumba Box — 1-876-444-7710).

The public will select the winning song through telephone voting, which begins today. Television Jamaica will air two virtual shows on July 15 and July 22.

Cliff sees the contest as being indigenous to the island like its music.

“We originated a music form and put it pon the map, and anywhere it the world you go, it is there. We're special people,” he said.

Buju Banton was last year's winner with the song I am a Jamaican.

For more than a half-century, the Jamaica Festival Song Competition — organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission — has unearthed talent islandwide and has provided a platform for aspiring artistes and seasoned veterans to propel their talents on national and international stages.