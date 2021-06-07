Cliff offers dose of hope

WITH the world slowly emerging from the clutches of COVID-19, legendary singer Jimmy Cliff is offering hope and inspiration with his latest single of the same name.

“This song is for everyone...I am hoping it will be able to make people better about themselves in these unprecedented times,” Cliff, 76, told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend. “I write on a global, but personal level.”

Cliff's COVID-19 was released on his Sun Power label two Fridays ago.

Up to yesterday, the virus's global death toll stood at close to four million. Jamaica has recorded close to 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths, while nearly 50,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

According to the double Grammy winner, he is not immune from the tentacles of the virus. Due to lockdowns and precautions, he has had to pulled the plug on several gigs, a financial mainstay for musicians and their bands. However, his greatest loss is that of his former colleague Toots Hibbert.

“I loved Toots... I've known him for years. In fact, Derrick Morgan and myself auditioned him when he came to Beverley's in the early '60s... Toots ruled the place for a long time,” Cliff said.

Hibbert, 77, died in the University Hospital of the West Indies on September 11, 2020 of COVID-19 complications.

Beverley's Records was owned by music producer Leslie Kong. The label was essential to the development of ska, rocksteady, and reggae.

Cliff is not advocating for people to get vaccinated to fight COVID-19, as that is a personal choice. He would, however, encourage them to boost their immune systems and wear masks.

“Look at what you eat. Go back to natural medicines, including ginger, turmeric, green tea, vitamin C, zinc, and ginseng. Protect your immune system; that's where it is,” he said.

COVID-19, according to Cliff, will be part of an 11-song album earmarked for release later this year.

“I have a couple of songs already... There is Moving On, there's Bridges, and Now,” he said.

He has assembled a formidable team for the album's production including trumpeter Dwight Richards and saxophonist Dean Fraser; Jackie Jackson on bass; Kirk Bennett (drums); Andre Marsh (keyboards); and Shadeeka Daughma (guitar).

In 2012, Cliff released Rebirth, an album critics described as his best work in years. Rolling Stone Magazine rated the set as one of the year's best 50 albums.

A native of Somerton in St James, Jimmy Cliff began making music as a child. He rose to international prominence in 1972 with the movie The Harder They Come in which he starred as troubled musician, Ivan. The movie's soundtrack includes some of his most enduring songs like You Can Get It (If You Really Want) and Wonderful World, Beautiful People.

He has won two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album. Cliff was awarded the Order of Merit in 2003 by the Jamaican Government.