Cobra makes case for 'Ghetto Youth'

Ghetto Youth is the latest single from Cobra. According to the Billboard -charting deejay, the song is aimed at encouraging and empowering youth to rise above their adversities.

“I'm a prime example of prevailing despite the odds being against you. This is why I can honestly encourage ghetto youths to work hard and focus on their goals regardless of the cards that seem to be stacking up against them,” said Cobra.

Recently released, Ghetto Youth is produced on the College Boiz Production label.

Cobra said he is working on an album that should be released later this year and Ghetto Youth will be part of that yet-to-be-titled project.

Born Ewart Brown, Cobra was one of dancehall's biggest acts in the 1990s. Working with Penthouse Records' Donovan Germain, he recorded hits like Gunderlero and Feeling Lonely, a collaboration with Beres Hammond.

He later signed a deal with Columbia Records which released the single Flex in 1994.

It became a smash hit, topping Billboard magazine's Rap Singles chart, reaching number seven on the R&B chart, and peaking at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.