Cobra makes case for 'Ghetto Youth'Monday, May 31, 2021
|
Ghetto Youth is the latest single from Cobra. According to the Billboard -charting deejay, the song is aimed at encouraging and empowering youth to rise above their adversities.
“I'm a prime example of prevailing despite the odds being against you. This is why I can honestly encourage ghetto youths to work hard and focus on their goals regardless of the cards that seem to be stacking up against them,” said Cobra.
Recently released, Ghetto Youth is produced on the College Boiz Production label.
Cobra said he is working on an album that should be released later this year and Ghetto Youth will be part of that yet-to-be-titled project.
Born Ewart Brown, Cobra was one of dancehall's biggest acts in the 1990s. Working with Penthouse Records' Donovan Germain, he recorded hits like Gunderlero and Feeling Lonely, a collaboration with Beres Hammond.
He later signed a deal with Columbia Records which released the single Flex in 1994.
It became a smash hit, topping Billboard magazine's Rap Singles chart, reaching number seven on the R&B chart, and peaking at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy