Concrossis backs the foundation

Concrossis has teamed up with the Lloyd Bailey Foundation to help defray back-to-school costs for children attending high schools for the first time in the Waterford community of Portmore, St Catherine.

He has pledged $10,000 to be awarded to the male student with the highest pass mark at Grade Six Achievement Test. This is in addition to the amount which will be given to the student by the foundation.

“I feel it is important to assist young males who excel academically because the last couple of years have seen males being marginalised as the women have stepped forward. So this is a way to encourage a male who has done well to do better, and hopefully inspire other males,” said singjay Concrossis.

Concrossis, who now lives in the USA, grew up between Portsmouth in Portmore, St Catherine, and Bucknor in May Pen, Clarendon. He plans to release a nine-song EP called Progress. He is presently promoting Work Hard.

“The foundation is doing some great work in Waterford to genuinely help people, and I feel good to be associated with this move,” he said.

Established in 2017, the foundation assists residents in Waterford and surrounding communities in Portmore with back-to-school supplies geared towards helping children to be better prepared to return to school. Bailey said she is honouring the memory of her father who passed away a few years ago because he was a community philanthropist.

“This year, the foundation is giving away over $150,000.00 to 10 GSAT students who have passed to attend a traditional high school. The parents submitted the proof of their passes via e-mail or a dropbox located in Waterford, and we were able to choose the best 10 from that batch,” Odette Bailey, executive director of the Lloyd Bailey Foundation, said.

There will be a handing-over ceremony on Granville road in Waterford on August 10, as well as a guest appearance by dancehall deejay Hot Frass.

“The 10 students, along with their parents, will come to the location to be surprised,” she disclosed.

The foundation will also be matching Concrossis' gesture and granting an additional $10,000 to the female student with the highest PEP pass mark.