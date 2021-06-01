Conkarah offers fresh Papaya

LAST summer, Banana by Conkarah featuring Shaggy was a massive hit in several countries. Now Conkarah has previewed his forthcoming EP Destination Unknown with a spritely, feel-good-tune called Papaya.

“ Papaya was the song we chose from my upcoming EP Destination Unknown that is ideal for the summer—it's fun, catchy and full of vibes,” Conkarah told the Jamaica Observer.

Named after the popular fruit, Papaya is produced by Unomas from Peru and DJ Mafi (Sick Wit It Crew) from Australia/the Pacific Islands. It was released last Friday via BMG.

Coming off the success of Banana, Conkarah isn't thinking of duplicating the song's success. He is more concerned about having his music heard.

“I really haven't given much thought to it. I'm just excited to be releasing new music and spreading good vibes to the world,” he said.

A little bit of Spanish and French can be heard in Papaya. Conkarah said this was intentional to reach different audiences.

“As always I like to include lyrics wherever possible to reach a wider audience,” he said.

A video for Papaya — which was shot in Miami and directed by Javier Romero — was released late last week.

Banana, which has so far surpassed more than 2 billion global streams, is now certified 2x Diamond, platinum, and gold in Mexico. It is also platinum in Brazil, Canada, India, the Netherlands and Norway.

Conkarah — whose real name is Nicholas Murray— is from Mona Heights in St Andrew. His mother is British and his father is Jamaican. He attended Mona Prep and then St George's College, then later on Columbia International College boarding school in Canada, and then the University of Charleston.

To date, he has scored three titles on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. Don't Kill My Love reached number seven in 2016, while Timeless Love rose to four in 2017. Inna Reggae Style: 90s Edition Vol 1 extended play stalled at 11 in 2018.