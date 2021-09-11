Conroy Smith looks to Changez

RECORD producer Conroy Smith is looking forward to releasing his latest dancehall rhythm project, the Changez rhythm.

The three-song project will feature songs from Mr Easy, Tishana, and Webstah.

“I feel very proud of this project because I know it will stand out as one of the best dancehall projects of the year. All the songs on it were produced to the highest standards. I am very serious about my productions; only the best is good enough,” Smith said.

The producer is confident that the Changez rhythm will be a success.

“We have some excellent songs on this project and I am sure that once they get the right promotion, they will generate a lot of attention among dancehall music fans worldwide. I'm going to launch a full-scale promotional campaign to make sure that this project is a hit. I'm going all out with this project,” said the producer.

The songs on the Changez rhythm are Tishana's Tackle Me, Mr Easy's Wish You Were Here, and Webstah's Changez.

Smith's Love Star label will release the songs on the Changez rhythm to all digital platforms — including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon — on the 10th of September.

The Changez rhythm is distributed by Distrokid.