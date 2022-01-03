Cool times for Delomar

Singer Delomar, formerly of the dancehall duo RDX, is back at doing what he does best — making happy music.

His latest single, Cool Like Breeze, has been impacting the streets. Its success is also due in part to an accompanying dance move called Breeze, created by dancer Energy Kidd.

“I think dancehall right now needs some fun inna it. A whole heap a violent song out deh and I'm not bashing anyone for what they are doing. Music needs every form of music – whether badness, girl song, reality song or dancing song. Me, basically, ah try fi do my part, which is to bring back the dancing and the fun in the music,” Delomax told the Jamaica Observer.

Cool Like Breeze was released late last year. It was produced by Reckit Ralf Music/Picante Music.

He shared how the song came about.

“I was doing my whole solo thing and singing different type of songs. Energy Kidd said he rated RDX from day one and that he had a dance for about three years called Breeze, which he used to call Sea Breeze. He approached other artistes to do a song about the dance and they failed. He asked if I could do a song for it and I told him I didn't want to, but afterwards I decided to do it,” said Delomar.

He added, “Energy Kidd sent me the dance and Picante, who is my producer, built the riddim the same night and I voiced the song right away. The song is hot in the streets right now and what this has showed me is that I cannot run from destiny.”

Delomar said he's not surprised that the song has taken off.

“No, I'm not surprised. This is basically my lane, and when I did the song I used the RDX formula and it worked,” he said.

Delomar (real name Andre Bedward) and Renigade (real name Carlton Williams) were the members of now-defunct award-winning duo RDX, who gained popularity for dancing songs, including Dance, Everybody Dance, Dancers Boom, Daggering, Bend Ova, Kotch, and Shake Your Bam Bam.

“I wanted to prove to people that I still can do it,” said Delomar.

Energy Kidd, who is the brother of former Bermuda Squad dancer Bermuda Kidd, said he was inspired to create Breeze in 2018.

“Is a natural thing because breeze blow every day. But time is the master of everything and the dance just a soak een now. The song bring up the momentum of the dance,” said Energy Kidd.

The success of the dance has given Energy Kidd's career a new lease on life.

“I have been dancing professionally about 12 years now. Breeze has had a great impact on me, and its just a blessing from God. Mi get videos from dancers all over the world doing the dance, even as far as in Europe,” he shared.

“I have been dancing practically all my lie. I grew up around people like Bogle, Shelly Belly, and John Hype. They were all my mentors,” said Energy Kidd.

Delomar, who embarked on a solo career in 2020, recently released the songs Affi Mek It, Badness, and Dweet for Dancing.