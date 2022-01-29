Cool times for Delomar

Sections of Port Royal and Portland were locations for the recent video shoot for Cool Like Breeze by dancehall artiste Delomar, formerly of the duo RDX.

“The concept basically is just having fun, enjoying life, and feeling breezy. We're finally outside now and we wanted to display happiness and fun because we need that right now in the music,” Delomar told Jamaica Observer.

There is a scene in the video where the national flags of several Caribbean countries were shown.

“We wanted to show unity amongst the Caribbean nations, so we had a scene with some of the flags. We pretty much represented for the Caribbean,” he added.

Several dancers, including brothers Energy Kidd (creator of the Breeze dance) and Bermuda Kidd, Boysie, Gabbidan, Pata Skeng, and Dancer Bling participated in the video shoot.

“The dancers basically gave me a strength and they wanted to express joy and unity within the dancehall space,” said Delomar.

The video is to be released on February 4.