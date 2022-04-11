Cops 'detain' party permits

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Weeks after Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially re-opened the entertainment industry which was shuttered for the past two years because of COVID-19, players in the industry — some of whom were in an advanced stage of planning — have been left disheartened following another type of lockdown. This time the police have refused to issue permits for entertainment activities to be held in certain sections of the parish identified as crime hot spots.

While Ryan Morrison, president of the Negril Entertainment Association (NEA), says he understands that the police have to ensure the safety of the citizenry, he is cautioning that the criminals should not be given the upper hand by denying law-abiding citizens to participate in approved entertainment activities.

“Any day you have to deny your people recreational activities because criminals say you can't do it means that you have given up [the fight against criminals],” stated Morrison.

“You must be able to provide a safe space where we as a people can say, 'Yeh, di police ah seh dat yuh can keep in yah suh an nuh bwoy cyaah cum tek ova nutten,' ” he argued.

On March 28 a notice written over the signature of commanding officer for Westmoreland, Superintendent Robert Gordon, said in part: “With the reopening of the entertainment sector the police carried out a risk assessment and, based on our findings, the undermentioned areas will not be issued with event permits.”

Those areas include Savanna-la-Mar, Negril, Morgan's Bridge, Whithorn, Bethel Town and such sections in and around Little London as Delveland, Big Bridge, and Top Road. Also on the list are Frome, Truro, Burnt Savannah, and George's Plain.

The notice stated that the decision taken was based on the upsurge in criminal activities within those areas, giving rise to serious security concerns.

However, Morrison is of the view that human beings are “pleasure-seeking creatures”, so taking away their freedom to access recreational activities is not good for their mental health.

“Suh mi can understand if you can't give a permit in some areas that are difficult to secure but you can't tell mi seh yuh can't find no space within those areas that you, the police, seh 'Yeh, if dem keep over yah suh me can provide security.' Any day we can't do that, it means that we have given up,” stated the entertainment association president.

Morrison said his organisation is currently seeking audience with Superintendent Gordon to discuss the issue. However, while Superintendent Gordon has acknowledged the request, he said a meeting date is yet to be finalised.

The latest lockdown of entertainment events in certain parts of Westmoreland has placed a damper on planning and sales of tickets for several highly anticipated events.

One party promoter, who was reluctant to reveal his name before meeting with the police, spoke on condition of anonymity. The individual noted that introducing a police lockdown so soon after the official reopening of the entertainment industry is causing a mental drain on promoters.

“It is stressful for us, and the patrons are upset too because they are tired of staying at home,” he said, adding that “what we would really like to see happen is a level playing field. The larger events are the ones that are normally affected because the smaller ones, which give trouble some times, don't seek a permit but keep their parties same way.”

For his part, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Richard Wallace said the present situation is a difficult one for which a balance needs to be found. He noted that while the police concerns are legitimate, event promoters, who have not earned in over two years, are suffering and are anxious to get back to work.

“It is a tough situation. I was thinking that we could try and find a middle ground so that both objectives could be met, but that has proven quite difficult,” stated Wallace.

He noted that while a party can be hosted in a safe place, consideration must be given to what happens after patrons leave a venue for their home, when they are no longer under the watchful eyes of the police.

The chamber president said this situation should bring into sharp focus the need for all Jamaicans to be concerned about their safety and to play their part in the fight against crime “because crime is affecting all of us, the innocent ones”.

“A hard-working citizen in the entertainment business is denied the ability to earn because some people continue to carry out criminal activities, causing fear. That isn't right and that is why all of us should join in the fight against crime,” said Wallace.