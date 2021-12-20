Cops probe illegal party shooting

ONE of the six people shot and injured at an illegal party last Friday in Manchester remains in critical condition. A 12-year-old boy was among those nursing gun shot wounds.

According to police reports, about 9:00 pm an illegal party was in swing at Grove Place in Manchester when a car drove up and opened fire at patrons attending the event. The six were rushed to hospital.

The police said investigations are ongoing and they are yet to determine a motive.

Dennis Brooks, senior communications strategist at the police's Corporate Communications Unit, is using the opportunity to remind Jamaicans that parties are illegal under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as well as the Noise Abatement Act.

“There are no events or parties that have been approved or will be approved [during the Yuletide season], and if you hold these events and then parties then are in breach of the Noise Abatement Act and Disaster Risk Management Act...,” Brooks told the Jamaica Observer.

“It is irresponsible for your patrons to put on such a party and it is irresponsible to yourself and your family to attend such a party because we have seen, in several instances since the dawn of this pandemic, persons being injured, shot; multiple shootings taking place at events that were not supposed to be taking place. We know it is the tendency to attend parties during this time but we urge persons not to do so,” he continued.

Under the DRMA, the public gathering limit remains at a maximum 10 people. The limit on the number of people in attendance at a place of worship remains at 100, however no crusades, conferences or conventions are permitted.

— Brian Bonitto