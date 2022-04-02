Cops pull plug on Jahshii

DESPITE the police pulling the plug midway during Jahshii's set at Acoustic Live held at the Bamboo Splash Lawn in Barbican, St Andrew, on Thursday night, the scores of patrons on hand still had an enjoyable time.

The authorities pulled the curtain on the event at a few minutes to 2:00 am on Friday.

“We thank the police for their co-operation in making Acoustic Live a success and an incident-free secure enjoyable event for our patrons. We regret that Jahshii was not able to complete the performance but the patrons loved the energy, the flair and the vibe of the show with great performances from Yaksta and 10Tik and their bands,” said Natalee Jacas, production manager of Bamboo Splash Entertainment.

“We're working to make the event an even better experience for our patrons in the future, and we will continue to work with the police to ensure that everyone's interests in the surrounding communities are adequately satisfied,” she continued.

Opening acts Bernie Brown and Jukebox entertained patrons with several Mighty Diamonds songs in tribute to the memory of Tabby Diamond, who was gunned down earlier this week. Classics including Have Mercy, Right Time, and I Need a Roof got an enthusiastic response from those gathered at the venue.

At about 11:27 pm, Yaksta, dressed in a dapper green suit, emerged. Backed by his band, Skalawagz, he performed a highly entertaining set.

He had the crowd jamming with songs like Hype and Bruk, and showed off some skanking on a ska-influenced Boogie Woogie.

“Mi is not a stuck up yute, mi like b-rider and short dress. Invest in women, dem is an asset. Say assets!” he said, before performing his hit songs, Assets and Ambition.

As the moon sailed in the midnight sky, Yaksta closed his set with Outside and Emotions.

10Tik, with his Tower band, hit the stage at 12:34 am and kept the momentum going. He did songs such as The Real Way and Gangsta, much to the delight of the audience.

Yaksta joined him to do their popular song, Freedom, as the crowd sang along.

He segued into We Nuh Like War, then closed his set with his breakthrough hit, Roll Deep. It was beautifully executed with a female singer.

Jahshii was tasked to close the show.

He did his combative Small Mind Caan Hold Down Big Artiste.

“Yuh nuh see Dre Island. Yuh nuh see Junior Reid come out fi see me,” he told the audience.

He then did a soulful rendition of Energy, before the cops pulled the curtains down.

The event was the first of many live events at the venue.