Cops still list Abihail Myrie as missing

FOR a second day, Abihail Myrie, daughter of Buju Banton, remains listed as missing by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), despite taking to social media to deny that she is.

“Once they (the police) have not seen her physically and she has not made contact with us, she remains on the books as missing; on the Missing Persons Log,” SSP Stephanie Lindsay, head of the JCF's information arm — Corporate Communications Unit, told the Jamaica Observer.

According to SSP Lindsay, the 21-year-old can report to “any police station”.

“We just want to see her and ensure that she's alright,” she said.

Myrie's legal counsel, Ayisha Robb, confirmed that her client didn't see the lawmen on Wednesday.

“There'll be no reporting [to the police] today, for sure,” Robb told Observer yesterday.

She was, however, unable to say when a report would be made.

“My instructions are that she's not missing. I have been in dialogue with her. Miss Myrie is someone I have represented, even prior to this... I have been in dialogue with her right throughout... She is in good health,” Robb continued.

According to a Jamaica Constabulary Force release sent on Tuesday, “Abihail Myrie, 21 — of a West Meade, Belgrade Heights address — has been missing since Saturday, October 9. Reports are that Myrie, who was last seen at home, has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Myrie is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police or the nearest police station.”

Abihail and her brother, Jahazeil Myrie, took to social media Tuesday evening to contradict the police report.

Abihail Myrie came to prominence in June 2020, when she was one of 13 people featured in a Vogue article about the #VogueChallenge, a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. Originating on TikTok, the challenge showcased the talents of black creators.

Myrie's three photos with her caption “because we're manifesting it”, created a stir.

She was later featured on ABC's Good Morning America.

Abihail Myrie is also sister to Jamaica Labour Party caretaker Jodian Myrie, and producer Markus Myrie.