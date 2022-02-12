Corporate Playlist – Reggae Month edition

February is celebrated as Reggae Month, so we asked a few corporate executives which reggae song resonated with them and why.

Mario Brown, JP

Regional Manager

Dolla Financial Services

For Mario Brown, the Agustus “Gussie” Clarke-produced Get Myself Together by Dennis Brown holds a special place in his heart.

“It is such a powerful, self-affirming and introspective song that it can even be considered a meditation. The lyrics are simple but potent. Even in the face of the crisis and tragedy happening for Dennis at that time, he reminds himself that he cannot afford to lose faith,” said Brown.

Brown quoted a line from the song, “Yet the fool thinks he knows it all, here comes later, he stumbles and falls”, saying it “is also a reminder for us to remain humble, as we all serve a higher power. There is nothing better than a song that encourages you to work on yourself. Dennis Brown is eternal”.

Krysten Raymore Reynolds

VP of Human Resources

Mayberry Investments Limited

“The reggae song that has had a big impact on me and, I think, actually would be quite a surprising choice to many is Sister Nancy's Bam Bam. It's such an empowering song. It's timeless, so I think we often forget that, at the time it came out, women would have made far less progress in many spheres. For Sister Nancy, that would have been the male-dominated reggae and dancehall music industry. The corporate world then, and still today, is quite similar,” Reynolds shared.

She added, “The song speaks directly about her ambition, and for many of us confident, capable women it does too.”

Sister Nancy's classic 1982 hit Bam Bam has been often sampled.

Nayana Williams

CEO -- Lifespan Spring Water

In 1974, the song No Woman, No Cry was among the tracks on Bob Marley and the Wailers' UK gold-certified album Natty Dread.

“There are times when life gets you down and one of my favourite songs to listen to is No Woman, No Cry by Bob Marley and the Wailers. When I hear that song, it is basically telling you that everything is going to be al right, everything is going to be okay, so don't cry, don't worry. There is always light at the end of the tunnel and a brighter day tomorrow after a stormy day today.”

Kenroy Newell

Advisory Product Manager

Huawei Jamaica

“The reggae song that has always provided a lift in my spirit is Is This Love by Bob Marley and the Wailers. I selected this song because of the humbling message it sends and the way the lyrics reflect on a simpler time when love was truly granted unconditionally. It shows a side of reggae music that we have come to cherish globally and I would implore all fans of reggae music to throw their cards on the table and spread the love, every day and every night,” said Newell.

Is This Love is featured on Marley's 1978 album Kaya as well as the hits collection Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Denroy Pusey

Assistant Vice-President

Real Estate Business

First Rock

“This song is at the forefront of my all-time favourites and it's timeless! No matter how old this song gets and how much time passes, it will remain relevant in my life. Whenever I hear this song, it lifts my whole spirit, irrespective of the circumstances. It speaks to the everyday aspect of one's life that tends to be forgotten but is indeed the most important blessing in their lives. The energy that this song resonates within me is just pure love and good vibes. The lyrics are true and “wicked”, as one would say when a big tune is played,” said Pusey.

The 2017 hit Simple Blessings by Konshens and Tarrus Riley ranks high on Pusey's list. Produced by Chimney Records, the song was a hit on local charts.

Dwayne Tulloch

SVP Retail and Customer Operations

Supreme Ventures

“The song that lifts my spirit is the classic from Dennis Brown: Here I Come. It is a timeless song with a clear message that love and hate can never be friends. You simply cannot hear this song and not instantaneously feel relaxed and inspired. It also resonates with me, especially because I was raised with a strong Christian single mother who despite the less-than-ideal environment always showed me and everyone around her love. I have kept that same mindset and have used love to guide my decisions and have seen positive outcomes in every facet of life,” Tulloch explained.

He continued, “You cannot be a Jamaican and not possess an inherent love for and be influenced by our native reggae music. Jamaica has produced so many great artistes over the years, each of whom always has a relatable and inspirational message at the core of their music.”

Here I Come was a perennial show-stopper for Dennis Brown. Co-produced by Lee “Scratch” Perry, it was released in 1977 and included on Brown's Wolf and Leopards album.