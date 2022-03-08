Corporate Playlist – International Women's Day edition

Today is celebrated as International Women's Day. The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk caught up with some corporate executives who shared with us their favourite female artistes and songs by a female artiste.

Kalefia Bryan

Senior Realtor and Marketing Lead

First Rock Realty

BAJAN pop superstar and recently named National Hero of Barbados, Rihanna, is tops on Kalefia Bryan's list.

“My favourite female artiste is Rihanna. From her platinum-selling singles to her bold fashion sense and her entrepreneurial mindset, what's not to love about her? PS: I'm still waiting on that album, sis,” said Bryan.

Shake it Off, a 2014 number one hit by Taylor Swift which has sold more than 70 million globally, is her favourite song by a female recording artiste.

“It's explanatory and it always puts me in a good mood and encourages a positive mindset,” Bryan shared.

Chloleen Daley-Muschett

Corporate Communications and PR Manager

Supreme Ventures Limited

Singer Lila Iké, who is known for hits such as Second Chance and Where I'm From, is a favourite of Chloleen Daley-Muschett.

“Lila Iké's mellow and soulful sound, catchy melodies and well-thought-out lyrics are like a balm to my ears. She has a song for every mood, and her relatively new catalogue is full of songs that are already timeless classics,” said Daley-Muschette.

Born to Win by singer Alaine is her go-to song. Released in 2016, the track was produced by DJ Frass and is featured on the all-female Inclusive rhythm.

“As a music lover it's hard to pick just one song, but Born to Win by Alaine is that go-to song for motivation and is a favourite in my playlist,” said Daley-Muschett.

Kevin Richards

Chief Executive Officer

Kingston Properties Limited

Reggae singer JC Lodge is Kevin Richards' favourite reggae singer. Her songs which deal with matters of the heart resonate with the Kingston Properties Limited's chief executive officer.

Lodge's 1991 album Tropic of Love, for US-based independent label Tommy Boy Records, is his favourite body of work by the singer. The album contains, among other tracks, Love Me Baby, Telephone Love, and the Billboard R&B-charting single Home is Where the Hurt Is.

Said Richards, “JC Lodge is the queen of reggae soul. She has done about 12 albums and on each one, her amazing vocals always manage to captivate me. Her music has definitely stood the test of time.”

Maurice Hamilton

Group CEO

SMC Europe Caribbean

Dancehall's former It girl, Lady Saw (now known as Minister Marion Hall) is Maurice Hamilton's number one Jamaican female artiste of all time.

“Though she has since chosen a different path, Marion's run in dancehall, under the moniker Lady Saw, can never be forgotten or discredited. She was a pioneer in dancehall as a woman and, in addition to creating many great hits and albums, paved the way for where women in dancehall could go. A woman in dancehall winning a Grammy? There is no coming back from that! I also had the pleasure of working with her in the past, which was a joy,” said Hamilton.

Lady Saw's 1994 album for VP Records, Lover Girl, which contains her number one breakthrough hit Find a Good Man, is Hamilton's favourite album by a female artiste.

Kesha Christie Walters

Chief Executive Officer

KCLH Full Business Solutions

For Christie Walters, singer Etana is a personal favourite.

“All of Etana's music stands out to me. I love what Etana represents as a woman; her strength and resilience in the face of adversities is something that many of us women can relate to, especially me as an entrepreneur,” said Christie Walters.

Her favourite song by Etana is I am Not Afraid.

“It's my life's anthem. Great song,” she shared.