COVID blues out west

W hile key players in the western Jamaica entertainment industry are not surprised by the Government's move to shut them down again as part of new COVID-19 containment measures, at least one stakeholder is asking if they will be compensated.

That person is president of the Negril Entertainment Association (NEA) Ryan Morrison.

“If you are going to lock down an industry and you are not providing real support... If you lock down a man's business for 18 months, what kind of support? Do you think $50,000 is a support that can be given adequately? What kind of support would you give to a person whose income has been taken away? So, locking down the industry is one, but are we prepared to make provision for the loss of income. I don't think we have reached that [as] yet,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Effective today, curfew times have been adjusted from 8:00 pm on weekdays to 7:00 pm. Saturdays' hours have been adjusted from 8:00 pm to 6:00 pm, while on Sundays it is slated to start at 2:00 pm, one hour earlier from the previous time. All curfews end at 5:00 am the following day.

Besides the new times, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Monday that no entertainment events will be permitted to host events, while nightclubs and places of amusement are to be closed. The updated measures are to remain in effect until August 31.

Trelawny, Hanover, St James, and Westmoreland all depend heavily on the tourism industry to drive their economy.

Morrison, a former banker, argued: “If a man has a business place and he places his house on the line by using it for a mortgage, his car is on the line, his investment is on the line, his investment is 100 per cent on the line and the recovery rate of COVID is 95 per cent. So, I have a five per cent chance of dying, but I have a 100 per cent chance of losing my house; I am going to take the chance with the COVID.”

Jason Russell, promoter of Pier Pressure in St James, said the summer and winter seasons tend to see more activities and social periods.

“Parties are a place where people socialise and you have a chance of catching something. You are dancing with somebody, hugging up… and not following protocols. So, yes, we are going to call a spade a spade. Parties can be a way to spread COVID, but so does the church and the working environment,” he stated.

Russell noted that while some promoters had laid off staff and were trying to re-hire workers and recoup lost revenue, shuttering of the industry again is not something they are prepared to cry over.

“We don't dwell on it like that. It is not how we think or operate. The preservation of life must be paramount. So, the spilt milk is not something to cry over,” he said, adding that vaccinations are key to the recovery process.

“It is time for us to stop pointing fingers. The Government, ultimately, has the last say, and we accept it. And, if taken back, we don't need to have a grouse or make it into a big deal. Wi need to do what wi fi duh. We need to get vaccinated and then we can open up the industry and don't worry what Andrew is saying, or who is thinking what, or who had a party yesterday or who is going to have a party tomorrow, or we can't have a party again,” stressed Russell.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 had claimed 1,241 lives in Jamaica. More than 50,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.