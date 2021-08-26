D'Angel to get 'Exposed'

For the first time in her 16-year solo career singjay D'Angel is preparing to release a body of work.

An EP, titled Exposed, is scheduled for release within a few months. The dancehall/reggae artiste is excited to share the music with her fans.

“I've finished my EP and it will definitely showcase my talent. I decided to buckle down and focus on working on the EP, which has seven tracks,” D'Angel told the Jamaica Observer.

“The EP will showcase the sexiest side of D'Angel. Sex sells in a tasteful way, and I believe I embody that,” she continued.

Producers on the seven-track project include veterans Sly and Robbie, as well as Blaq Sheep Music. D'Angel also dabbled in the production aspect of the project.

D'Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer, started out as a model with the popular Miguel Models in the 1990s. She later decided to audition for a group called LOY which was managed by Horatio Hamilton, music and events promoter for the Sashi series.

“Music is a God-given talent. I was introduced by producer Tony Kelly and they wanted a female to be among the members of LOY crew. I auditioned and made the cut for the group. During that time I never stopped modelling,” D'Angel shared.

She continued, “After the group broke up, I decided to go solo and I am still here doing my solo career after 16 years.”

D'Angel made her solo debut in 2005 with the catchy song Living Uptown, produced by Danny Champagnie.

“It's a blessing to still be here after 16 years. The journey has been from transition to the next. From modelling to music. Initially, people tend to not give me the respect that I deserved. I have had so many highlights over the years and I have been through a lot. Even conflicts with my music,” she shared.

Among her hits are Blaze, produced by Arif Cooper; Stronger, an autobiographical tale that spoke about the struggles and the disappointments that she experienced in her life; No Worries, featuring Spice; Can't Love You Good, featuring G Whizz; One Man with Beenie Man; Babyfather, featuring Vybz Kartel; and Love Is, featuring Cocoa Tea.

“I'm so grateful to still be here and to still be relevant. Understanding my demographics where my music is concerned and knowing who I am catering to have kept me going. I try to keep my music relatable and real. My music has a message, and I want to tour the world with my music,” she added.

