D'Molly, Kurry Stain hail 'Top Performa'

TWO eliminated participants in the recent Round 3 of the Magnum Top Performa, D'Molly and Kurry Stain, are lauding the exposure and experience they received from entering the competition.

“Magnum, just keep on doing what you're doing because there are a lot of up-and-coming artistes out there like me, and this platform has given me recognition just from participating,” said singjay D'Molly, who hails from Hopewell in Hanover.

D'Molly, who grew up performing in the church, has had a love for music from an early age.

“I love doing music and I was told that I should enter a talent competition. I thought, 'Why not?' So I sent in my video and I was chosen among the top 16 for the Magnum Top Performa,” said D'Molly, whose given name is Rikay McIntyre.

“The experience was good, and I met a lot of people and I got the opportunity to showcase my talent,” she said.

Even though she didn't secure enough votes to remain in the competition, D'Molly said the experience helped to build her confidence.

“Growing up, I always had stage fright. I think I conquered that fear from participating in Magnum Top Performa,” she said.

D'Molly has released songs, including Pain and Tattoo. She said with the assistance of her brother, recording artiste J Rising, she will continue her musical pursuits.

“I want to be recognised for my musical talent because I sing and I deejay. I want to take my career internationally,” she shared.

Kurry Stain was equally complimenting of the talent contest.

“For Magnum to take the time out to give a platform to us to showcase our talent is a good thing,” said Portland-born Kurry Stain, who now resides in Kingston.

Kurry Stain (real name Adrian Currie) is in his mid-20s. He shared his reason for participating in the competition.

“My reason for entering was to gain some exposure and to benefit from whatever else the competition had to offer. My take away from the experience is that I gained a better level of professionalism on how to approach music,” he said.

He continued, “Since participating in Magnum Top Performa, I have gained new followers on social media, new fans and supporters. It has been like a warm up for what I want to do.”

Kurry Stain has been doing music professionally for six years.

“I have been around 007 studios in Kingston and I have worked with producers like Justus Arrison. The journey has had its ups and downs, it's been a learning process, but it's something that I enjoy,” he said.

Round 3 of the Magnum Top Performa competition also saw the participation of Kyash D and Prince Saj. Saj emerged winner, securing the most votes and has advanced to the semi-finals to compete for the Top Performa crown.

Top Performa is a lyrical face-off style competition giving artistes a platform to showcase their musical talents, and DJs whose rhythms are utilised throughout the competition.

At the end of the competition, the winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich Entertainment.

Voting begins every Thursday at 6:00 pm on the brand's website at www.Magnumhub.tv and closes the following Tuesday at 11:59 pm. The winner of each round will be announced a day later on Wednesdays on Magnum Tonic Wine's IG page @magnumtonicwine.