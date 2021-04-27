D'Vybrant continues his search

The pandemic may have restricted singjay D'Vybrant's movement, but his sound continues to travel globally.

“Even though I have not been able to see family and friends, I have been able to focus more on my music career, working extremely hard on rebranding my image. In addition, I have even came up with a hit song called Isolation, which is encouraging people to stick to the rules and regulations provided by the Government to ease the struggles of [the] coronavirus,” the United Kingdom-based artiste told the Jamaica Observer.

Up to yesterday, approximately 4.46 million cases of the coronavirus were reported in the United Kingdom with over 127,434 deaths.

D'Vybrant (given name Orthneil Henry) is promoting his latest single Searching For Love produced by HighZin Muzik on the Fix Account rhythm. It was released on April 2.

“The feedback for the track has been great so far, it's being played on various major radio stations around the world and HighZins Muzik is working hard to get this to the right audience,” said the singjay.

The Portmore, St Catherine native has been in the industry for over 12 years. He hopes that the relatability of the track will draw an even bigger fanbase.

“This track is really, as the title suggests, about a girl who is searching for love and I'm willing to be the one for her. My main aim for this song is to engage a more diverse audience which will help me to grow as an artiste,” D'Vybrant said.

He is known for other tracks like The Feeling, Good Out There and Ghetto Youths.