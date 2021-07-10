D'Vybrant eyes big break

Music was already a big part of D'Vybrant's life when he migrated to the United Kingdom in 2008. He has been making a name for himself in dancehall circles there, but is also eyeing the Jamaican market with his latest releases.

Those songs are Good Out There and Searching For Love, which are produced by Highzins Muzik, and The Feeling which is produced by Marvoni Records. D'Vybrant was in Jamaica recently promoting them.

“Having a hit single in Jamaica would be a massive achievement. It would also be beneficial to my career and my community,” he said.

D'Vybrant is based in Derby, located in the British Midlands, home to thousands of people with West Indian heritage. He says the dancehall scene there is strong, particularly in the clubs and at dances.

“The people in the UK adore the reggae/dancehall scene. For example, the music, the videos, the cultural dancing, the food and the overall atmosphere,” he said.

Born Orthneil Henry, D'Vybrant grew up in the Christian Pen community of Portmore, St Catherine. While he was influenced by Bob Marley, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man and Vybz Kartel, he was introduced to music by two relatives — Militant and Equator — with ties to the business, who took him to live shows where he sometimes performed.

D'Vybrant began recording 14 years ago but says he never took music seriously until he moved to the UK. Good Out There, Searching For Love and The Feeling represent his biggest effort to get a break in Jamaica.