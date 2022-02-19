Da'Ville is a happy man

TEN years after the release of his Krazy Love album, singer Da'Ville is preparing for the release of a new full-length project.

He previews the new project with the single Happy. The song is a co-production among Da'Ville's Global Merchant Music Group, Sketch Carey and Anwar. It was released earlier this week.

“The song Happy was definitely inspired by personal experiences and growth. The thought of what this song and the word means is that it's not just about me, it's about my children and my wife. Knowing how it makes me feel to be able to put a smile on their faces is a big deal. I've gone so long without paying any attention to that, and when I finally did, I realised that my happiness wasn't the only thing that counts, but also the person and/or people we love; their happiness matters too. I think this song really represents shedding some light on that. And it serves as a reminder to me, and I hope it will to everyone that listens to this song as well,” Da'Ville explained.

He continued, “So far, the reaction towards the song has been unexpectedly great. The love and support [have] been overwhelming and constantly pouring in from all around the world. Thanks to all the DJs who have been showing love. I'm truly humbled and grateful. A special thank you to all the fans and supporters, especially to those on my social media who have been sending so much positive vibes in regards to the song.”

Da'Ville, who became a born-again Christian a few years ago, says songs that deal with matters of the heart do not conflict with his Christian beliefs.

“Yes, I am a Christian, and a very happy and honoured one too. The last time that I checked my Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, created all things including music and the matters of the heart, he cares about my every well-being. The God I serve inspires me to sing what I now sing. I consult with him and answer to him and no one else. Once He is pleased, I'm good, that's all that truly matters to me. Let us not forget, God is love, and it is his very first commandment — to love,” Da'Ville reasoned.

Happy is the first single from the singer's forthcoming full-length project which is expected to be released later this year. The singer plans to release a new single every month for the next six months leading up to the release of the album.

Now based in Florida, Da'Ville (given name Orville Thomas) is the former lead singer of the group ARP. After going solo in the early 2000s, he racked up a string of solo hits including In Heaven, Can't Get Over You, Always on My Mind, and All My Life featuring Marcia Griffiths.