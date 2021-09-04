Dadre, Pipelyne recall Last Night

US-based recording artiste Dadre has teamed up with reggae singjay Pipelyne for Last Night, a humourous take on unfaithfulness in relationships.

“The concept was created by me, the producer DJ Treasure, and Pipelyne. We stayed up late a few nights in a row writing until we completed the song. The song is a cheating song, about me not coming home one night and lying to say I was at my mother's, and then the intrigue that kinda follows from the cheating ways. It's a fun song,” Dadre explained.

Last Night was released on September 3 on the DJ Treasure Music label.

Born in Portland, Dadre (full name Dadre Coleman) migrated to Connecticut in the USA as a teenager.

She collaborated with Gaza Kim on Touch Me. She has released three albums and several singles, including Nah Nah Nah, Dilemma, Praise Him, and Don't Ramp.

Reggae artiste Pipelyne said the inspiration to write the song came from observing a friend's relationship.

“The cheating scenario didn't personally happen to me, but it happened with a very close friend, so I set out to bring that to life with the song and it came out very well, even he had to laugh when he heard it for the first time,” Pipelyne said.

Pipelyne's career started in 2014 with Want Money Nuff Nuff. In 2017, Pipelyne rebranded himself as a reggae act with a second single entitled Hey Mama.