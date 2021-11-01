Daena Soares is Miss Universe Jamaica

ACTING on the advice of her father, Daena Soares entered the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant. She was crowned the winner at Riu Montego Bay hotel in St James on Saturday night.

“I've always been a fan of pageants from I was a little girl. My dad was the one who pushed me to enter, and he must be proud right now,” she told Jamaica Observer shortly after the pageant's grand coronation.

Soares continued, “I believe pageants also afford women the platform to really develop themselves and to help to develop their communities. So, I want to implore all the girls out there if you're interested in joining a pageant, please do. It's an amazing opportunity.

The 22-year-old is a recent graduate of The University of the West Indies and holds a degree in basic medical sciences. Hailing from St Elizabeth, she attended the Hampton School for Girls.

Soares said she has a passion for women's affairs and plans to channel her energy in that direction during her reign.

“Well, my platform is all about advocating for disenfranchised women and girls. My current focus is teenage pregnancy and it's so rampant here in Jamaica. I want to target these young women because sometimes they fall off the tracks of society, and I think it's so important to help them reintegrate because I think that women can truly help to develop our society much more,” she explained.

Soares, who is from a large family of three older sisters and two younger brothers, described herself as a “bookworm”.

“I love to read from I was young. I also love the beach and swimming. I even used to compete in swimming while in high school,” said Soares, who also won the sectional prize Most Photogenic.

Moses Chybar of Icon Megastore, based in Westmoreland, sponsored Soares during the competition. He too was elated about her win.

“From the beginning we were confident in Daena, and now she has made us proud. We are just glad to be a part of her journey,” said Chybar.

Trishani Weller, who wore the sash Miss HTG Engineering Consultants Limited, finished in second place.

“I learnt a very important lesson this year and it's to be authentic. And I really wanted to share that with the world. My journey in the pageant was a roller-coaster ride. It was very fun and I met a lot of amazing ladies. I don't get that opportunity a lot and I'm grateful for that,” said the St Elizabeth native, who is currently studying mechanical engineering at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

“The pageant has helped me to become a better speaker, and that is something I wanted to accomplish,” said Weller, who shared the sectional prize for Most Congenial with Soares.

Lauren Less, who was sponsored by Miss Donna's Caribbean Restaurant, finished in third place. She also won the sectional prize Best in Swimwear.

“I'm feeling great and I'm really grateful to be second runner-up. Entering this pageant has always been a dream of mine. I love seeing the girls light up on the stage and I like the fact the altruism project helps to enhance lives. That really resonates with me and what I want to do in the future and my passions,” said Less, who is currently a law student at The University of the West Indies.

The 10 finalists in the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant were whittled down to a top five which also comprised Kim Marie Spence (Miss R Hotel Kingston) and Keronica Lewis (Miss Wash On Wheels).

Spence was judged Best in Evening Gown, while Lewis won the Altruism Award.

The finalists appeared in resort wear and evening wear courtesy of Dermoth/Williams Couture as well as swimwear by Vietnamese company CACEMODE.

After two interview segments and the final walk by outgoing queen Miqueal-Symone Williams, who finished in the top ten at the 2020 Miss Universe finals, the winners were announced.

The occasion saw singer Bandon Williams in performance.

Soares will represent Jamaica at the Miss Universe finals in Israel on December 12.