Dakrome is Don Dada

Dancehall artiste/producer Dakrome is urging local acts to experiment with international genres to appeal to a larger audience.

“The argument is that of audiences. Jamaica's population sits at 2.9 million compared to the US and UK which are 330 million and 56 million, respectively. Experimenting with the ultimate goal of connecting with these larger audiences is a must for any Jamaican act to be truly successful. In my opinion, the world is more respectful of different cultures blending their sounds. Hip hop and dancehall more than others,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

His most recent track Don Dada is a fusion of hip hop and dancehall. It was released on October 31 and self-produced on his Dakrome Productions label. Its accompanying music video has racked up over 33,000 views on YouTube.

Dakrome, whose given name is Darren Levy, is pleased with the song's success, so far.

“The feedback has been amazing so far. My core audience has been very receptive thus far. I would say I have more watchers than supporters right now because people are more curious about you making it than they are curious about the music,” he said.

Dakrome hails from May Pen, Clarendon, but migrated to the United States last year. He said his knack for music developed from a fairly young age.

“My passion for music started back in the early 2000s when cable TV had a big impact on Jamaican culture. I grew up on MTV and BET; these media played a big role in shaping my views on culture, more specifically, where Jamaican culture fit in the Western world. This curiosity fuelled my passion for music since my early teens,” he added.

With more than 10 years of involvement in music, the singjay's other singles include Money Dance with New York City dancehall artiste Kkrytical, Hooked, One Time and What Is Why as well as rhythms such as One More Day, Wise Up, Rocket and Neon Lights.

He has hopes of collaborating with several local and international acts.

“I am looking forward to working with any artiste that can help me craft a sound that can impact international markets. Artistes like Chronic Law, Laro Don, and Baker Steez just to name a few. Internationally, I admire the work of Pharell William,” Dakrome added.