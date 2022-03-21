Dalton Harris on 'Concert for Ukraine'

DALTON Harris, the 2010 Digicel Rising Star and 2018 X Factor UK winner, will be a featured act on the 'Concert For Ukraine', in support of UNICEF.

The initiative, being spearheaded by Andrea McLean and Robin Cousins, will take place on March 28 at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, London.

Also performing at the benefit concert are: Sally-Ann Triplett, Kelly Price, James Gillan, Ray Shell, Giovanni Spano, Andrew Derbyshire, Lydia Lucy, Ellie Fergusson, AJ and Curtis Pritchard with Abbie Quinnen & Chloe Hewitt. The concert will be backed by local choirs.

It will be directed by Michael Strassen and produced by Thomas Hopkins, Michael Quinn, Natalie Roberts and Guy Chapman.

The Kyiv city Administration said on Saturday that 222 people had been killed in Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, including 60 civilians and four children. It said in a statement that a further 889 people had been wounded, including 241 civilians and 18 children, in the capital.

Twenty Jamaican students who were in the war-ravaged Ukraine returned to the island on March 3 at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Meanwhile, Harris has continued to keep himself relevant in entertainment circles. Last August he announced his work in a film version of Richard Maltby Jr and Richard Shire's Closer Than Ever, a musical revue in two acts.