Damell Pacesetta answers the call

St Ann-based singer-songwriter Damell Pacesetta is generating a lot of buzz with his latest single Call Me on the Falcosanara Ent label. It was released four months ago.

“I'm representing for all the side men out there filling in for the incompetent men who are not able to fulfill their commitment as a real man in a relationship,” he said, laughing.

“The reaction to the song has been good so far, over 52,000 view on a audio alone says a lot.”

The advance buzz on the single pushed the producer to fast-track a video for the project, to be released on November 12.

Damell Pacesetta is looking forward to doing shows in 2022 as the world slowly recovers from the pandemic.

“The pandemic affected the whole music industry but I just take the good with the bad and have been making more connections online through social media and taking the time to perfect my vocal skills. I have been in the studio coming up with new tracks daily so 2022 will be my real breakout year,” he said.

Damell first got a big buzz locally with his breakout single, Money Nuff, on the Drugz rhythm for Chase Mills Records.

Damell, real name Damell Williams, started singing at a tender age while going to church and distinguished himself as a member of the Sunday school choir.

As a teenager, he attended Ocho Rios High School. Practising daily, he gained a passion for music and decided to make it his official career once he left high school and migrated to St Kitts.

In 2013, Damell got his first break when his single, Whine Yuh Waist, was featured on the Hot Pursuit rhythm, produced by Carlington “Out A Road” Wilmot.