Damell to call

Damell Pacesetta is pumped up about the feedback to his latest single Call Me as the song has been added to numerous Spotify playlists within the past week.

“The song is really doing well, it was added to an Emerging The Hot List playlist alongside Drake and The Weeknd, so it's a really great look,” Damell said.

Call Me was released on the Falcosanara Ent label four months ago, and the visuals, which were released in November.

Damell Pacesetta got a big buzz with Money Nuff on the Drugz rhythm for Chase Mills Records.

Damell Pacesetta, real name Damell Williams, attended Ocho Rios High School. In 2013, he got his first break when his single, Whine Yuh Waist, was featured on the Hot Pursuit rhythm, produced by Carlington Wilmot.