Dancehall Life stars partner with cosmetic company

New York-based Stay Golden Cosmetics has signed the stars of the reality web series Dancehall Life as brand ambassadors.

Christina “Dancing Rebel” Nelson, Tashlicka “Pretty Pretty” Laird and Keticia “TC” Chapman are thrilled for the opportunity, which they believe will further accelerate their brand.

“Well, I must say the feeling is great and for Stay Golden Cosmetics to make us their brand ambassadors shows that they believe in us and trust that we will make their brand grow. It's a wonderful feeling to be associated with the brand,” Laird.

Said Chapman, “This association shows that we are capable to do anything and we can fit in anywhere you place us, despite the field that we are in.”

“Being associated with this lovely brand, we are looking for open minds where we are free to state our opinions, more recognition and I also hope that this brand will help us turn into bigger bosses,” said Nelson.

Stay Golden Cosmetics is the brainchild of Jamaican-born Danielle Edmond. The lipstick line was established through her Danz Distributions LLC in April 2017.

“The idea behind our line is standing out from the norm in makeup. Our breakout product was Glitter Lip Kit. To date, more than 130,000 customers have bought our product,” Edmond explained.

She shared her reasons for working with the Dancehall Life stars.

“I decided to work with the girls from Dancehall Life because they are dynamic and super talented. I believe that their energies align with what we stand for as a brand, which is being different.”

Edmond continued, “These women work so hard and they are good at what they do. They are true influencers of the Jamaican culture and I believe that they will continue to dominate it. They have these amazing goals and I believe that with our alignment we could potentially grow together ensuring those goals are me.”

Dancehall Life airs Sundays on Kingston Signal's official YouTube channel. Since its premiere in April, the Down Sound Records (DSR) produced series has attracted a loyal following.The reality series is about the day in the life of these three influential females of dancehall, who, among other things, are known for their dancing skills. The series is shot at a Corporate Area mansion as well as several spots across the island.