Dancehall Queen, King of the Streets Clash ready

Aimed at encouraging the youth to utilise their creativity to settle disagreements instead of turning to crime and violence, the promoters of Dancehall Queen and King of the Streets Clash are rearing to go with the first staging.

“The idea came from our style of always doing things differently. Kid N Play Entertainment always tries to make it an experience worth remembering. So that's the idea behind this version of Dancehall Queen and King of the Streets sound clash,” explained Tafari Coke, a director of Kid N Play Entertainment, the entity promoting both ventures.

“Dancehall queen and sound clash have become a part of our entertainment culture and we hope to revive that landscape so the youths of today can see that we can use our creativity to settle disagreements instead of using violence,” Coke added.

He explained the process for interested people to enter both competitions.

“Females can enter the Dancehall Queen segment by recording a video, no less than a minute, showcasing their most creative dance moves to the song Fete Life by Yaksta the Bush Lawd. They will then tag Kid N Play entertainment on Instagram. The cut-off date for entries is December 6 and there is no charge to enter. Selectors can enter by recording a video challenging any sound or sound system in the most creative way. The video should be no shorter than two minutes. Follow and tag us on Instagram before December 6 as well.”

Winners will be chosen by the public through engagements on the Instagram page, along with a panel of judges who will be looking for the most creative entries. Four finalists from each competition will be chosen and will advance to the grand finals, which will be held on January 8.

This isn't the first entertainment project undertaken by Kid N Play Entertainment. The company previously promoted the events Breakfast in the Garden, Stage Night Inner-city Culture and Music Festival, and the party series Bacchahar.

Winners of the Dancehall Queen and King of the Streets Clash will each receive $100,000 in cash.