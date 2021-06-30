Dandy Shandy a hit in Florida

SOUND system selector Jazzy T, conceptualiser of 90s-themed party Dandy Shandy, is pleased with its recent staging in Miami, Florida.

“I am very, very, very, very, super pleased! This is the best one since we've been doing Dandy Shandy. At our last event in November 2019, we had about 2,000 people. So, to come back after not having the event at all in 2020, and clearly surpass attendance at the last one, is a blessing,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The seventh edition of Dandy Shandy was held on May 28 at Marina Stadium Bayside. It attracted close to 3,000 patrons.

Jazzy T (given name: Tarik Thompson) is one half of in-demand Renaissance Disco.

Florida's entertainment sector was reopened in October last year and despite a relaxation in strict COVID-19 protocols, Dandy Shandy saw temperature checks on entry and sanitisation stations.

“The feedback has been super excellent. Everyone says it was the best one, full of vibes and everything was perfect — this feedback came from some very critical people in the scene. One of the biggest comments was that Dandy Shandy was the best event in Miami for the entire Memorial Day Weekend… and there were dozens of parties here over the weekend, so that says quite a lot,” Jazzy T said.

According to Jazzy T, Cuban-American singer Camilla Cabello and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes were also in attendance.

Hosted by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, some of Jamaica's brightest stars who weren't officially billed for the event also made impromptu stage appearances. These included Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Baby Cham, and Christopher Martin.

Jazzy T further explained the difference between his event and others of its kind.

“At most 90s-themed events being kept, deejays play new music. However, you can go to any event and hear new tunes. So, I wanted to create something exclusively 90s reggae/dancehall, to reminisce on my school days and where others can do the same. The 90s was a special decade in Jamaican music and a lot of memories are attached to that era for many people,” he told the Observer.

Music was provided by King Addies' selector KingPin. Jazzy T said it was important to book that specific sound.

“I tried booking King Addies for the event a couple of years ago, but they were always booked elsewhere. It was important to feature King Addies on Dandy Shandy because they are one of the most influential sounds from that era (90s), till now. Anyone who really loves 90s reggae/dancehall like myself used to listen to, or even collect, Addies cassettes, along with other sounds like Silverhawk, 4x4 Exodus, City Rock, and Bass Odyssey, to name a few,” he added.