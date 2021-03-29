Dane Ray pleased with Lockdown

MUSIC producer Dane Ray is on cloud nine after his song Lockdown (recorded by Koffee) won the National Association for Advancementt of Colored People (NAACP) Image Award on the weekend for Outstanding International Song.

The other nominees in the category were Blessed by Buju Banton, Pressure (remix) by Koffee featuring Buju Banton, Tanana by Davido featuring Tiwa Savage, and Temptation by Tiwa Savage.

“This is definitely a good feeling fi know sey wi still a break boundaries an' still a get awards on this song,” said Dane Ray in an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He added, “ Lockdown was a very special song, marking the time when Jamaica went into lockdown (due to the impact of the novel coronavirus).”

Lockdown was released last summer and spent several weeks at number one on local music charts.

Dane Ray, who is also an artiste, said Koffee's work ethic made it easier for him as a producer.

“Outside of music, we are friends an' she has a positive energy. She writes her own songs an' she have a very fresh sound. Sometimes when she sing, anything comes out of her mouth sounds like magic or gold. From a production level, it makes it easier for me to find a beat to complement what she already has,” he shared.

Koffee won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album last year with Rapture.

Last December, Dane Ray (given name Walden Hampton) was recipient of the Prime Minister Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture. Originally from St Ann, he attended Munro College in St Elizabeth where he played daCosta Cup football.

After completing high school, he put away his football boots and spent one year at Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts where he studied visual arts and voice. He never completed the programme, as the urge to be in the studio was greater.

In 2015, he 'voiced' and produced Top Jockey. Among the producers he has worked with are Luigi Society (who produced his latest hit Ray Gad), Young Vibes Productions, Deadline Records and Valentino Records.

Dane Ray has also produced songs for Rygin King ( Tuff and Treason), Popcaan ( Numbers Don't Lie), Elephant Man, Charly Black, Jahvillani, Bugle, Gyptian, and Chronic Law.

His latest production is Jungle Justice by Popcaan. It is inspired by the death of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson, whose body was found near the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine last Friday.