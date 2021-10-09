Danny Mobs makes case for vaccine

Up-and-coming reggae singer Danny Mobs is hoping that his latest track Lost In A Dream will be enough to encourage others to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just want my message out there and the idea is for people to really hear and adhere to all the safety protocols. This is a reminder that we have a pandemic, and the chances of staying alive are higher with the vaccine. This is not aimed at having a debate with anybody because I know many people are 'anti-vaxers', it's just a form of encouragement,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Officially released today, Lost In A Dream is produced by Steve Buchanan.

Mobs (given name Julian Mobhair) is based in Coral Springs, Florida. The Kingston native migrated to the Sunshine State in 2013.

The 68-year-old, who took the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, is a biological scientist III by profession. He received certification from the Palm Beach County Health Department.

The singer said he knows, first-hand, the deadly effects of COVID-19 as he lost a son-in-law to the virus.

“My son-in-law died from COVID, so now my daughter is a very young widow,” he said.

Mobs shared how the song came about.

“My manager, Jason Suite, gave me three tracks and I found the melody and lyrics. The words just came to me naturally because, as I said, I have a personal connection,” he said.

Up to yesterday, 809,000 doses of coronavirus vaccinations were administered to Jamaicans. Of that figure, 297,000 are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the country recorded 85,680 cases of the virus with 1,980 deaths.

Danny Mobs is also known for the track Inspiration which was released in 2008. His music career placed on hold when his wife, Merle, was diagnosed with Evans Syndrome in 2010. She passed away from the autoimmune disorder in April 2018.

Since the onslaught of the coronavirus, scores of entertainers have publicly supported the vaccine. These include Julian Marley, Ding Dong, Wayne Marshall, Papa Michigan, and Shaggy.