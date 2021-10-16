Davianah files police report

DAVIANAH, daughter of Tony Rebel, filed a report about her alleged abuse at the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew on Friday morning.

“It was a very professional experience this time, and I must applaud the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) on how professional, victim-centred, and smooth the process was this time. My trauma was not trivialised. I just wanted to feel that the system worked for someone like me. I really want to break out of this cycle of abuse, and this is the first step in that direction,” Davianah told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the singjay, a female police constable, M Martin, took her statement.

“I don't know where this process will go, but I am just making the first steps towards healing. They are supposed to call him based on what I said. The police said they have to call to him to confirm what he said because anyone can just walk in and say someone did them something. So right now, it is the police to do what they have to do, I am going to trust the system. I am also looking at the process of getting a restraining order,” she said.

Last weekend, a video of the singjay emerged in what appeared to be a bloody T-shirt. As the camera panned down, it revealed drops of blood on the floor.

She captioned the clip “ready to go”, triggering rumours that the video was a failed suicide attempt.

“I'm just sick of being abused, mentally and physically, I'm tired. I have to be brave and strong and positive all the time & I'm just tired. Am just here for people to use and abuse because if that's my role in life, I definitely don't want it anymore. I had enough and am just ready to go now. I'm ready!!!” she wrote.

“No form of abuse is acceptable. I want every woman and every little girl out there to know that their lives, their bodies, their minds have value. Never let anyone tell you different,” she continued.

Davianah, whose real name is Davahu Barrett, made her debut at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during her father's set. She did a cover of Estelle's Come Over which elicited a huge and favourable response from the crowd. She also appeared on the Rebel Salute and Reggae on the Hill in Barbados stage.

Her songs include Nonstop, Not Your Property, and Good Vibez.