Davianah gets bad

Dancehal l starlet Davianah is gearing up for the September 30 release of her Bad One EP.

She is doing an aggressive online media marketing programme to engage fans and boost sales.

“With every purchase of the EP, people will receive free Davianah and Bad One merch and also a ticket to a virtual Bad One concert planned for October. All of this will be available on the Davianah.com website,” she said.

The Bad One EP will feature five tracks, plus a bonus track, the radio hit, Bad One (remix). Some of the songs include Bad One, Cheer You Up, Fed Up, Underdog, and On the Outside.

It will be released under her own label, Davianah Music.

“I will also will be distributing the project. I was forced to cut ties with a previous label because we had artistic differences. I have always wanted to take full creative and administrative control over my music and this is my opportunity to show the world I can do it as a female. They always say I am the 'bad one', and that's going to shake up the place, it's a very soulful, very vulnerable song that people can relate to. The EP The Bad One virtual concert in October will feature T'Jean Bennett, son of acclaimed music producer Mikie Bennett and brother of singer Nicky B.''

Born July 28, 1992, Davianah is the daughter of reggae star Tony Rebel. She debuted at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during Rebel's set with a cover of Estelle's Come Over that elicited a huge response from the crowd. She performed on Reggae Sumfest 2017 and 2019, as well as Reggae on the Hill in Barbados.