Daydreams lives up to billing

AS one of Jamaica's first premium, all-white events Daydreams 2021 lived up to the reputation of providing the best in entertainment and vibes. Held at Wavs Beach on Negril's seven-mile strip on Saturday, patrons decked out in white turned out for musical stylings from Chromatic, Crazy Neil and DJ Face.

Several celebrity guests, including Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Qban and Laa Lee, were also in attendance.

Despite not featuring any live performances, Daydreams had the patrons thoroughly entertained with continuous music throughout a heavy downpour of rain. Patrons were undeterred, opting instead to wait out the inclement weather under large Dream Weekend-branded umbrellas. The rain clouds eventually gave way and the party moved into second gear, with an even higher energy.

Bottle service was the order of the day as hostesses were kept busy by partygoers eager to have the drinks flow. VIP areas bustled with activity as patrons moved between food, sanitation, and party areas.

The organisers were pleased with how the event unfolded.

“Many patrons were looking forward to Daydreams as their favourite all-white event. Having gone without the event for over two years, patrons were quite happy with the offerings, especially those who went all out with their white attire. We were elated with the execution and how the event unfolded. It certainly lived up to expectations. Patrons were fully compliant with COVID protocols and marshals monitored the happenings for the duration of event,” said Carlos Philpotts, marketing director of Dream Entertainment.

Visits from team members of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Westmoreland parish health team, and the security forces were observed.

Although Daydreams was one of the largest events, COVID-19 protocols were observed by the majority of patrons.

The annual Dream Weekend party series ran from August 5-9 with seven events.