Daylight Ibiza was a hit

MAYBE it was the unique décor or the sumptuous cuisine, catered by Boone Hall team. It could have been the exhilarating music or even the top-shelf liquor that was readily available to patrons. But, whatever it was, Daylight Ibiza Mode De Luxe, held at Boone Hall Oasis on Sunday, March 20, was a sure hit.

“It was my first major event and I truly loved it. What brought me thrill was the fact that the prime minister reopened the entertainment industry two days before our event. So that created an excitement that our party was one of the first big events following the opening of the industry,” said DJ Malovelli, one of the event's promoters.

The party's tickets may have stated a 12 noon start, but patrons could be seen making their way into the green space venue as early as 10:40 am. Partygoers showed up dressed to the nines. Bold colours, leather sneakers, fashionable tops, jackets and light dresses were the stylish happenings of the day.

Another of the promoters, Ian “Container Boss” Miles, said he was delighted with the turnout of the event.

“We were pleased with the turnout. We achieve our objective which was to create an event that would give persons a space to express themselves through fashion and at the same time indulge in food and be entertained by top DJs,” he said.

“The marketing of the event also played a significant role in the success of the event. It was marketed to have a premium vibe and an exclusive nature. This is why we choose to keep the event at Boone Hall. Some people literally cried because they couldn't find the venue but when they finally did, they were like wow this is beautiful and extravagant,” he continued.

Dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper, who was in attendance, said that she loved the energy and vibe at the event.

“It's great to be outside again. This is my hometown and it's great to able to rave in your own town. I couldn't wait until this day so that I could finally dress up and enjoy myself. I'm always visiting here to relax and when I saw the decoration, I was astonished by what they did with the place. I really liked the umbrellas that were placed above the venue, “she said.

Attending to the crowd's musical needs were DJ Shuttle Bus, Coppershot and Code Red.

The next staging of Daylight Ibiza will be held this summer.