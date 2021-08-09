Daynea steals show in Portland

Daynea Deacon-Jones, 2018 Gospel Song winner and Jamaica Gospel Star 2021 finalist, raised the proverbial roof at the Portland Independence Flag Raising Ceremony held at the Portland Municipal Corporation Municipal Chamber on Gideon Avenue, Port Antonio, last Friday.

Deacon-Jones was scheduled to perform two selections: Luther Vandross's The Impossible Dream and Bob Marley's Redemption Song. They were well received by all present.

The programme's moderator, Dr Maureen Campbell, request for the singer to return to do Jimmy Cliff's Many Rivers To Cross was greeted with the audience's approval. Deacon-Jones obliged with an acapella rendition of the song which struck a chord with all those within earshot.

“Although I was slated to do songs, I had other songs in the back of mind... So even though I had narrowed it down to two, I would be choosing from a variety of songs within the theme and whole idea of Independence. It wasn't hard for me to get another song,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She explained why she chose the Jimmy Cliff standard.

“I believe as a nation, we have crossed many rivers and we still have more to cross. When we think of the will to survive and this idea of the 2030 vision, we have so many more rivers to cross, but we need to, under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity. And I believe, when we do that we will definitely cross as many rivers that want to come before us,” she continued.

Deacon-Jones hails from Port Antonio in Portland, and music was always a part of her life while attending New Testament Church of God. A former student of Titchfield High, she attended Mico University College and subsequently The University of the West Indies, Mona campus.

She is currently a history teacher at Campion College in St Andrew.

While at Mico University College, she was part of the choir and won the Best Female Gospel category in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Music competition in 2004. The following year, she placed third in the televised talent contest Digicel's Rising Stars.

The annual occasion saw the National Pledge being led by Miss Portland Festival Queen 2021 Olecia Robinson, while Portland Eastern Member of Parliament, Ann-Marie Vaz, read the prime inister's message. Dr Purcell Jackson read the leader of Opposition's message, while Lincoln Thaxter, custos rotulorum of Portland, read the governor general's message.

The flag was raised after, led by cadet Aljay Hylton.