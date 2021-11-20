De-Andre holds on to her dreams

Despite being advised by many people in her inner circle not to pursue a career in music, up-and-coming reggae artiste De-Andre is determined to make her mark in that arena.

“I've been drawn to music from a very early age. I began singing in church when I was six years old. From those early days, I knew I wanted to be an artiste but most of my relatives and family members were against it. So I eventually gave up on the idea for a while but I just couldn't let go of my dream and a year ago I started singing again,” said De-Andre.

The 22-year-old graduate of St Jago High School in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is confident that she has what it takes to be a star.

“I am not bragging, but I know that I've been blessed by the Creator with an abundance of talent. I'm a very good songwriter and I can sing, and I have the right image. I know it's going to take a lot of hard and dedication, but one day I'm going to be a star,” she said.

De-Andre is set to make her debut next month with the release of a thought-provoking single titled When Was The Last Time.

“This song has a very positive message that I believe will resonate with music lovers worldwide. It's a very beautiful song and I am so excited that it's going to be released soon,” she said.

Also in the works for De-Andre is a seven-track EP which is slated to be released early next year.

De-Andre's given name De-Andre Smith. She grew up in Harker's Hall, St Catherine.