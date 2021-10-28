Deana Can lauds Top Performa

Despite not securing enough votes to keep her in the contest, singer Deana Can is pleased with the exposure from the Magnum Top Performa competition.

“I learnt a lot of things just being on Magnum Top Performa. You can win in many ways than one. Before the competition, I knew no one. Now, I have a promoter, a producer and a manager,” Deana Can told the Jamaica Observer.

She continued, “I have to say thank you to Magnum for the exposure to a wider audience.”

Magnum Top Performa is a lyrical face-off competition spearheaded by energy drink Magnum and endorsed by artiste manager/producer Romeich Major. The competition aims to give 16 emerging artistes a platform to showcase their lyrical talents.

Deana Can competed in round one with Ty Talented, Tatik and G Vybz. Tatik emerged winner of that round and has advanced to the semi-finals. At the end of the competition, the winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Major's Romeich Entertainment. The second-place winner will receive $300,000 and a feature on a compilation 'riddim' from Romeich, while the semi-final runners-up will receive $100,000 each.

Deana Can, whose real name is Odean Chisholm, is from the parish of St Ann. She attended the Marcus Garvey Technical High where she sang on the school's choir.

“I wanted to become a nurse and then a teacher. But after singing on the choir, music was what I wanted to pursue,” said the 26-year-old.

She continued, “My journey has had its ups and downs, good and bad times. Now, I have gotten the exposure that I wanted because I am more of a soulful and positive performer and I am hoping to bring positivity to the music.”

Voting for Magnum Top Performa begins every Thursday at 6:00 pm on the brand's website www.Magnumhub.tv, and closes the following Tuesday at 11:59 pm. The winner of each round will be announced a day later on Magnum Tonic Wine's Instagram @magnumtonicwine.

The voting period per round is as follows: Round 2: Oct 21- Oct 26; Round 3: Oct 28- Nov 2; and Round 4: Nov 4- Nov 9.

Viewers are also invited to play the prediction game on the website for a chance to win $50,000 cash and other prizes.